Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Firoz Nadiadwala settles dues with Eros reclaims rights for Hera Pheri

Firoz Nadiadwala settles dues with Eros, reclaims rights for Hera Pheri

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Firoz Nadiadwala has settled his financial obligations with Eros, successfully regaining the rights to his portfolio of films, including the much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri

Firoz Nadiadwala settles dues with Eros, reclaims rights for Hera Pheri

A still from Hera Pheri

Listen to this article
Firoz Nadiadwala settles dues with Eros, reclaims rights for Hera Pheri
x
00:00

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala, renowned for his remarkable movie ‘Hera Pheri,’ has successfully regained the rights to his portfolio of films following a settlement with Eros. Sources reveal, “Firoz Nadiadwala has settled his financial obligations with Eros, successfully regaining the rights to his portfolio of films, including the much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri.’”


Firoz is known for producing several hit movies, including ‘Awara Paagal Deewana,’ ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ ‘Welcome,’ and ‘Aan.’ Many of his films have earned cult popularity, leading audiences to demand sequels.


Recently, Firoz acknowledged to this demand by reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the ‘Welcome’ franchise, with the upcoming title being ‘Welcome to The Jungle.’ The movie has already begun production earlier this year.


According to a source, "Firoz has cleared his dues and obtained a No Due Certificate from the court, allowing him to reclaim the rights to ‘Hera Pheri’ and other films. He is now free to proceed with these projects at his discretion and is eager to return to entertain the audience."

The source further added, “Hera Pheri 3 is a passion project not only for Firoz but also for the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. They’re all thrilled that the focus can now shift to the creative aspects and logistics required to bring the film to life.” Additionally, it is said that Firoz will meet the team of ‘Hera Pheri’ in the upcoming weeks to discuss the third installment.

“Hera Pheri” is a popular Indian comedy film that was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. The movie engages viewers in an amusing plot revolving around the lives of three characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao as they try to make fast money and end up with one problem after another. Owing to the fine scripting and professionalism of the actors, the movie has gained a cult status compelling people to wait for its sequels.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hera pheri hera pheri 3 Akshay Kumar paresh rawal suniel shetty bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK