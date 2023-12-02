Paresh Rawal discusses Hera Pheri 3, gives an update on when the comedy flick will go on floors

Paresh Rawal opened up about the comedy movie Hera Pheri 3, the actor informed when the comedy movie will go on the floors

Paresh Rawal is a man synonymous with many characters, but perhaps he is more famously known for being 'Baburao', an exuberant, down-on-his-luck man in the comedy movie 'Hera Pheri'. The comedy movie, which stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles, has become somewhat of a cult classic, with people giving the movie constant rewatches. So, naturally, the audience demands another installment of the hit classic.

Paresh Rawal gave Indian Express an update regarding the much-awaited third installment of the classic movie and his upcoming 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The actor said, "Welcome to the Jungle is being made with a massive budget and a big star cast. I feel the movie will turn out to be jabardast (fantastic). Whereas when it comes to Hera Pheri, it is such a big brand, so one has to be cautious. You can’t take things for granted because we have to understand that however big a hit the film was, whatever its goodwill and fan following, times have changed now, people’s tastes have changed, and their aspirations have changed. Keeping that in mind, we’ll start shooting for it in March–April 2024.”

In the same conversation with IndianExpress.com, he revealed how he's managed to stay clear of the 'comedy actor' tag and has been known for playing varied characters. He said, "It is a very conscious and deliberate decision..I never say that I am a villain or a comedian, I say I am an actor and I can do different types of roles. Once you brand yourself then people are ready with their labels, they will stick it on you. But I am an actor, why should I brand myself, put myself in a cage?”

Talking about how he has been active in the film industry for all these years, he said, "There is no advice. You just have to keep working hard and keep yourself fresh. Keep yourself abreast of literature, the surroundings, and what is happening around you. That is the key, I think. I feel very happy and blessed by the love of the people. Through my journey, I have also learned not to forget the writer and the director because they put their faith in me and my talent, and I have delivered. Their material was so powerful, so I am thankful to them for that.”