Paresh Rawal: They’ll do hera pheri globally

As Akshay joins Hera Pheri 3 by shooting for its teaser, Paresh Rawal reveals that on-screen trio’s adventures will take them from Mumbai to LA and Dubai; comedy to roll in three months

A still from Hera Pheri

All is finally well in the world of Hera Pheri, after months of casting issues. Fans of the hit comedy franchise were heartbroken last year when Akshay Kumar announced that he would not reprise his role of the street-smart Raju in the third instalment. The news also came as a blow to co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who then, along with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, tried convincing Kumar to join the project. And convince they did. On Wednesday, the three actors had a reunion of sorts as they shot for the teaser of Hera Pheri 3 at a Mumbai studio.

Producer Nadiadwala (in green) with the cast at the teaser shoot

Rawal, who plays the bumbling Babu bhaiyya — a character that has gained cult status over the years — in the franchise, is thrilled to reunite with his partners-in-crime on screen. “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry,” he shares.

Farhad Samji

In 2000, Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri became a sleeper hit, as it told the hilarious story of a landlord and his two broke tenants who hatch a flawed plan to make quick money. The late Neeraj Vora took the franchise ahead by helming Phir Hera Pheri (2006). This time around, as Farhad Samji takes on the directorial responsibility, Rawal hints that the three good-for-nothing characters will pull off a scam on an international scale. “We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally,” he laughs.

Last year, Kartik Aaryan was roped in to play a new character in Hera Pheri 3. So, as the three original actors reprise their roles, where does that leave Aaryan? “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened,” says Rawal.

Also Read: 17 years later, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty get into character for 'Hera Pheri 3' announcement video; see pic

Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri 3

I have heard that Hera Pheri 3 is being made. Hera Pheri is my baby. Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are like my family. I hope they make a better film than mine, and get the same respectability that my film had given them. I wish them all the best.