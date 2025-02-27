Akshay Oberoi on stepping up his game to groove with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s cast as they shot four songs back-to-back

Four weeks of dancing may sound like fun to some. But for others, it spells hard work. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi are in the midst of shooting four songs back-to-back in the last schedule of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. With two dance numbers already shot at a set in Madh Island, Oberoi admits that matching steps with seasoned dancers like Dhawan, Kapoor and Malhotra has been challenging.

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shared exclusive details about the intense shoot and his own challenges while matching steps with seasoned dancers like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya. "It’s been an incredible learning experience. I had to really step up my game because these three are natural dancers, and their energy is infectious. I went through rigorous dance training before the shoot to make sure I could keep up," he says.



The songs, choreographed by some of the best names in the industry including Ganesh Acharya, are all different high-energy dance numbers, including an elaborate wedding dance party. The shoot has been an exhilarating ride for the team, with each day bringing in a new set of challenges—from intricate footwork to maintaining stamina for long rehearsals and back-to-back takes. Two of the songs have already been shot at a set in Madh and the team is shooting for two more tracks over the next two weeks.

While Varun is known for his effortless moves and Janhvi has showcased her flair for dance in multiple projects, Sanya, too, brings her flair as a gracious dancer to the table. Akshay adds, "I’ve always enjoyed dancing, but this is the first time I’ll be seen grooving to 4 songs in a single film. Dancing with Hrithik Roshan in Sher Khul Gaye was an incredible experience, but that was just one song. We have Varun, Sanya and Janhvi. They all are great dancers and With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I get to truly explore this side of me, and it’s such an exhilarating feeling. The script demanded that there be that many peppy numbers. I have never had this opportunity to be part of a role that demanded to display so much dancing on the big screen. Until now. So excited to see how this shapes out. I for one have had a blast shooting for these numbers”.