Putting the artiste first

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Akshay, who stars in Sunny Sanskari, says director Shashank understands actors’ needs and extracts the best from them

Putting the artiste first

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Putting the artiste first
What does a big film on your résumé do? Gets you a bigger movie. Fighter did just that for Akshay Oberoi. Soon after he featured in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller, the actor bagged Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. “Working on Fighter has been a transformative experience for me. Its success has landed me a substantial role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Additionally, the recognition from Fighter has [opened me up to] the southern film industry, and I will be part of a yet-unannounced south project,” shares Oberoi.


Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi KapoorVarun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, is set against the backdrop of a wedding and went on floors in May. While working in a Dharma production is a dream come true for Oberoi, the joy of collaborating with Khaitan and Dhawan stands out for him. “Shashank understands an actor’s language. He knows how to bring out the best, because he knows exactly what to say to you. I have already worked with Sanya [on Love Hostel]; she is a great talent. Janhvi is wonderful. Varun never brings his stardom to set, and his fun energy keeps the set lively.” 


