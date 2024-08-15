Akshay, who fronts Harjai, on how music video blends elements of period piece and mystery

Akshay Oberoi

Although Akshay Oberoi has featured in several music videos, Harjai is special to him. The reason is simple—he is fascinated how the video of singer Afsana Khan’s single blends the genres of mystery and period piece.

The actor recently wrapped up the two-day shoot in Georgia and is eager to see director Taani Tanvir’s vision play out on the screen. “The period mystery musical is a fascinating genre. It allows you to explore complex emotions and narratives against an orchestrated backdrop, while using music to heighten the experience. Harjai is a project that truly reflects this blend,” he states.

In the video, Oberoi shares screen space with actor-model Samreen Kaur. The actor, who was last seen in Fighter, credits the director for lending a lost-in-time appeal to the song through the setting and storytelling. “The song is beautiful, and shooting in Georgia has been an incredible experience,” he says of the number that is slated to drop online by the month-end.