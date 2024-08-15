Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Music and many moods

Music and many moods

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Akshay, who fronts Harjai, on how music video blends elements of period piece and mystery

Music and many moods

Akshay Oberoi

Listen to this article
Music and many moods
x
00:00

Although Akshay Oberoi has featured in several music videos, Harjai is special to him. The reason is simple—he is fascinated how the video of singer Afsana Khan’s single blends the genres of mystery and period piece.


The actor recently wrapped up the two-day shoot in Georgia and is eager to see director Taani Tanvir’s vision play out on the screen. “The period mystery musical is a fascinating genre. It allows you to explore complex emotions and narratives against an orchestrated backdrop, while using music to heighten the experience. Harjai is a project that truly reflects this blend,” he states.



In the video, Oberoi shares screen space with actor-model Samreen Kaur. The actor, who was last seen in Fighter, credits the director for lending a lost-in-time appeal to the song through the setting and storytelling. “The song is beautiful, and shooting in Georgia has been an incredible experience,” he says of the number that is slated to drop online by the month-end.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

akshay oberoi bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK