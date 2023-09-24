Breaking News
Updated on: 24 September,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Akshay Oberoi on playing a pivotal character in Hrithik’s actioner, Fighter

Akshay Oberoi

The anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand’s upcoming spy thriller Fighter has reached fever pitch ever since its announcement. The film chronicling the lives of Indian Air Force fighters sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone take on the roles of courageous Air Force fighters, while Anil Kapoor assumes the mantle of a seasoned senior Air Force officer.


An inside source reveals that Akshay Oberoi’s character is poised to wield a substantial influence in the broader narrative of Fighter, adding an interesting dimension to the film’s dynamic ensemble. “I am thrilled,” says Oberoi, adding, “Playing a part in the combat team within the Air Force is an honour. I’m excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we’ve embarked upon.” The actor has been extensively training for the film, which is set to hit screens early next year. After which, he is set to return to the romantic genre with Tu Chahiye, opposite Ashnoor Kaur.



akshay oberoi hrithik roshan anil kapoor Fighter bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

