Alaya F: Welcome to the un-glamorous world of a few of my fails

The actress shared this video with fans where she was trying to ace some complex yoga poses but failed

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Alaya F is an actress who swears by yoga and can ace some complex poses with ease. But it's not that easy. The actress shared this video with fans where she was trying to ace some complex yoga poses but failed. She wrote- "Welcome to the unglamorous world of a few of my fails. Behind every great video is a whole bunch of these silly moments."

Alaya F joined mid-day.com to celebrate International Yoga Day. The actress reveals her journey with yoga started from Instagram and today she attends classes and is taking it seriously.

Alaya says, "I had a superficial journey with Yoga. It is a wonderful form of exercise. My journey with yoga started on Instagram. During the lockdown, I was scrolling on my phone like everyone else and I saw these incredible people doing amazing things with their bodies. I wanted to be able to do that. It started off in a wierd way, where I started copying it without understanding it and without being safe in a lot of ways. During the second lockdown I decided to do things a little more legitimately, I didn't want to reduce something as wonderful as yoga to just an Instagram thing. So I started it and it was wonderful, I still upload yoga videos on Instagram. What I do in class is very different from what I upload."

