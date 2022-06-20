Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh: Actresses who swear by yoga

These actresses believe in aligning the body with the mind and looking for calm in the bustling chaos of city life by practising yoga and meditation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mira Kapoor/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Known to soothe your mind and body, and feel all refreshed after a session with your friends or along, yoga has been accepted all across the globe for all the right reasons. As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21, let's take a look at these top Bollywood actress who swears by yoga, to stay fit and healthy. And no matter what day it is, Kareena, Malaika, Shilpa, and a lot of other celebrities have kept up with the fitness streak.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor who once had the reputation of doing 101 'Surya namaskars' every day continues to preach about yoga and its benefits. Kareen often posts pictures on her Instagram doing various yoga asanas, encouraging her followers to take up a healthy life.

