Mumbai: Yoga teacher held for sodomising 12-year-old student

A 37-year-old yoga teacher has been arrested by the Santacruz police for sodomising a 12-year-old student, on Friday. The teacher was arrested after the child revealed the incident to his parents, who filed a complaint. “The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 16,” said Balasaheb Tambe, senior PI Santacruz police station.

The yoga teacher, Anil Rajbhar, is from Uttar Pradesh and stays in Santacruz. According to the police, Rajbhar had been holding free yoga classes for children for the past few months. “He used to hold them in a garden or any other open place. The class was free so many parents started sending their children as they would learn something instead of spending time with their mobile phones,” a police officer said.

