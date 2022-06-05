BMC’s looking for yoga teachers to train citizens

Civic body is inviting applications from yoga institutes and instructors keen on joining its soon-to-launch Shiv Yog centres

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is inviting applications from yoga training institutes and instructors to train people under the Shiv Yog Centres programme. The instructors will be paid Rs 1,000 for a two-hour-long session, an official said.

The Shiv Yog centres, an initiative by the BMC to promote wellbeing among citizens, were supposed to open in June. As per the BMC’s 2022-23 budget, a provision of R25 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 5 crore for revenue expenditure was approved for 200 centres. But, it will now take at least another month, as they are yet to receive applications from instructors. The centres will remain open five times a week, and offer free classes between 6 and 8 am.

The yoga teacher will be selected by a committee at the ward level. The criteria for application states that the yoga institute should be registered with the Yoga Certification Board (YCB), Quality Control Of India (QCI) or Indian Yoga Association (IYA) for at least two years. The institute should also be able to provide trained yoga teachers. The head of the institute as well as the yoga instructors will be interviewed.

