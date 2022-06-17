Neha Dhupia attempts to strike 'fine balance' doing yoga with kids

In the first picture, Neha can be seen trying to perform a yoga asana with Mehr lying on her back while toddler Guriq apparently attempts a summersault

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a glimpse of a cute yoga session with her kids, Mehr and Guriq and talked about how embracing motherhood was a 'fine balance'.

"They say #motherhood is all about finding that fine balance .... One way or the other we always manage to get there... ab chahe life ho ya yoga" captioned the actor on Instagram. She even thanked her yoga instructor for his 'patience'.

