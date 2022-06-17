Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neha Dhupia attempts to strike fine balance doing yoga with kids

Neha Dhupia attempts to strike 'fine balance' doing yoga with kids

Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the first picture, Neha can be seen trying to perform a yoga asana with Mehr lying on her back while toddler Guriq apparently attempts a summersault

Neha Dhupia attempts to strike 'fine balance' doing yoga with kids

Picture courtesy/Neha Dhupia's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a glimpse of a cute yoga session with her kids, Mehr and Guriq and talked about how embracing motherhood was a 'fine balance'.

"They say #motherhood is all about finding that fine balance .... One way or the other we always manage to get there... ab chahe life ho ya yoga" captioned the actor on Instagram. She even thanked her yoga instructor for his 'patience'.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)


Show full article

neha dhupia angad bedi Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK