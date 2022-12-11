Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh to shoot in Delhi for Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'

Sources say Ali-Fatima, who play a Delhi-based couple in Metro… In Dino, will shoot their segment the in capital in Feb 2023

Pics/Instagram

Earlier this week, filmmaker Anurag Basu announced 'Metro… In Dino', an anthology of four stories exploring modern-day love and relationships. The film—starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh—is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s much-loved Life In A Metro (2007). While Kapur and Khan will begin shooting for their portion this month, it is now learnt that Fazal and Shaikh will face the camera for Basu in February 2023.

Watch: Anurag Basu's incredible journey from small stage in Bhilai to the Big screen

The two play a modern-day couple based in Delhi, and will film their segment in the capital. “It’s a happy slice-of-life story that Ali loved at the first narration. He has been keen to work with Anurag for a long time. The director roped in Fatima for the story, having collaborated with her on Ludo,” says a source from the creative team. The filmmaker, on his part, had often expressed his desire to make a sequel to his 2007 drama. “It was during the first lockdown in 2020 that he finally got the idea for another anthology. The story will have four segments, each story going on to be linked with one another in the end. Anurag had done a remarkable job of interweaving four different stories in Ludo. Metro…In Dino will have a similar flavour, but will be treated in a different style.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal