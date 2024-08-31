Ali Fazal resumes work after paternity break and dives headlong into prep for Rakht Brahmand

Ali Fazal

Listen to this article Juggling baby duties and work x 00:00

The break is over, and Ali Fazal has returned to work. The actor took a brief paternity leave after welcoming a baby girl with actor-wife, Richa Chadha, on July 16. His schedule is now packed with projects, including Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, Raj and DK’s Rakht Brahmand, and Metro In Dino, among others. Expressing his excitement about balancing personal and professional commitments, he said, “I’ve resumed work to complete my pending schedule. I’m shuffling between sets and home, spending time with my family. Work has been kind, and I’m glad I get to juggle these responsibilities. I’ll also start on a new project soon.”

With a busy calendar ahead, including the Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers, Fazal is focused on meeting all his deadlines and ensuring that each project receives the attention it deserves. “Ali has always been known for his work ethic, but since returning from paternity leave, he’s been on another level. He’s juggling multiple projects while also making up for the time he took off to be with his family. He’s tirelessly shuffling between sets, working extended hours, and coordinating with his team to ensure he meets all deadlines. He is determined not to let the break impact his film schedules,” informed a source, adding that the actor is preparing for Rakht Brahmand. “Ali has been putting in extra hours for script readings, workshops, and intense training sessions to embody his character for Rakht Brahmand,” said the source, noting that he is pushing himself to new limits.