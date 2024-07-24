The period drama/fantasy series ‘Rakht Brahmand’ is helmed by the visionary duo Raj & and DK, while the series will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve of ‘Tumbbad’ fame

Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article Ali Fazal roped in as lead alongside Samantha Prabhu in Raj & DK’s ‘Rakht Brahmand’ x 00:00

Following the success of his beloved character of Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur 3’, actor Ali Fazal is set to join the cast of ‘Rakht Brahmand’ as the lead opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ensemble cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The period drama/fantasy series ‘Rakht Brahmand’ is helmed by the visionary duo Raj & and DK, while the series will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve of ‘Tumbbad’ fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the next major project for Ali following the anticipation of the release of Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan, and ‘Thug Life’ being directed by Mani Ratnam.

A source revealed, “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre-wise.”



The 6 part limited series is set to commence shoot in Mumbai, starting next week.

Last week, Ali Fazal and his actor-wife Richa Chadha announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared.

Ali also posted his baby girl’s first glimpse on Instagram and wrote, “ Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.