Richa Chadha recalls women on the streets telling her to slow down while running with a 'pregnancy belly' during 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

As the popular film, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' clocked 12 years, Richa Chadha strolled down memory lane and shared a post on her social media. The 'Madam Chief Minister' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of the iconic scene where her heavily pregnant character Nagma confronts Manoj Bajpayee at a brothel.

Richa, who is currently in her third trimester and will soon welcome a baby with husband and actor Ali Fazal, wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday marked #12YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur releasing, my favourite moment from this scene happens at 1:07 LOLOL … this was a film that changed many lives, made me meet the best people like @neeraj.ghaywan @anubhuti_k and many more. Watch Sardar Khan @bajpayee.manoj play the flawed ‘Family Man’ LOL. @vickykaushal09 is in the scene too… filling up the brothel! I remember running with this prosthetic 9-month pregnancy belly, while women in the street (who had no idea who I was) tell me to go slow, take it easy.”

“Nagma was an incredible character, I am so grateful I got to play her at the beginning of my career… to display range and be a part of what is today a cult film. Tough film to shoot, tough to execute… but this scene is so funny. Now that I am ACTUALLY in my advanced third trimester, I am not showing as much as young Nagma here… BUT I bet her first baby, DANISH Khan @vineet_ksofficial must have been over 8 pounds and quite tall! LOL. Thank you to everyone who showered love on the film… it’s one for the ages indeed. And it has been one of my life's greatest pleasures to entertain you guys,” added Richa.

Anurag Kashyap's directorial is based on a real-life story, the film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.