Anurag Kashyap to charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 minutes meeting: 'Don't want to waste my time'

Updated on: 23 March,2024 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anurag's post read, "I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates."

Anurag Kashyap to charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 minutes meeting: 'Don't want to waste my time'

Anurag Kashyap Pic/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap's direction has always been considered to be unique. The director, who has been showing his acting prowess also, lately went on a social media rant, aiming at those who 'waste his time'. Kashyap went on to say that henceforth he will be charging anyone who wants to secure a meeting with him. 


Anurag’s post read, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre sh*t. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)


He wrote in the caption, “And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given us some groundbreaking cinema and lately, he has been impressing his fans with his acting skills too. He was recently seen as the main antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'Haddi' and was praised for his work. He also featured in the Tamil film 'Leo' starring Vijay and Trisha. He will next be seen in the Tamil film 'One 2 One'.

Anurag will be sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah in a yet-untitled action series, which is said to be a remake of 'Bad Cop: Kriminell'. Helmed by director Aditya Datt and created by Rensil D'Silva and Hussain Dalal, the series explores Mumbai's underbelly.

Kashyap's latest offering as a director was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

As per reports, his next venture will be a collaboration with actress Saiyami Kher who previously worked with him in ‘Choked’.

