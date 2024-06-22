Breaking News
Richa Chadha: ‘Won’t take a long maternity break’

Updated on: 23 June,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Richa, who is expecting her first child in July, plans to kick off director Amitosh Nagpal’s comedy within weeks of embracing motherhood

Pic/Instagram

Richa Chadha is looking forward to embracing what will be one of her defining roles—of a mother. She is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal in July. However, the actor in her is making sure that she doesn’t miss the camera for too long. Chadha has decided that she won’t take a long maternity leave; instead, she will report to the set of her next, a comedy directed by Amitosh Nagpal, within weeks of welcoming her baby.


Amitosh NagpalAmitosh Nagpal


Talking about her maternity break, she says, “While I can’t speak for all women because it depends on each individual what their journey is like, I am determined to get back to work as soon as possible. I won’t take a long break, as I have pending commitments.” Nagpal’s yet-untitled comedy is expected to roll in north India in August.


Making such a decision is tough if you don’t have a strong support system. Chadha says the strong women of her family and Fazal’s support have enabled her to make the choice. “I take immense inspiration from my mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency. I can handle both duties effectively as well, because it depends on the kind of support system you have and how hands-on your partner is. I feel blessed to have both those things figured out.” She also notes that the average Indian woman multi-tasks efficiently. “I have seen the badass women of Mumbai take local trains well into their ninth month, heading to work, perfectly groomed with their gajras intact. I am inspired by the average Indian woman.”

