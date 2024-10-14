Ali Fazal turned on his protective dad mode and requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of his daughter who was in Richa Chadha's arms as they jetted off to celebrate his birthday

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ali Fazal requests paps to not take pictures of daughter as he jets off with Richa Chadha - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who celebrates his birthday on October 15, jetted off with his wife Richa Chadha, and their baby girl to an undisclosed destination. As they headed for this quick celebratory getaway, the couple along with their daughter were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Ali, however, turned on his protective dad mode and requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of their little one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Fazal requests paps to not take pictures of his daughter

As Ali and Richa made their way to the airport’s entrance with their daughter, Ali firmly requested the photographers to not take pictures of his daughter who was cradled in her mother’s arms. The couple jetted off in casual outfits while their baby girl was wrapped in a swaddle and a cloth covering her face. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcome baby girl

In a joint statement, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared.

Ali also posted his baby girl’s first glimpse on Instagram and wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Ali Fazal’s work front

Following the success of his beloved character of Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur 3’, actor Ali Fazal is set to join the cast of ‘Rakht Brahmand’ as the lead opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ensemble cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

The period drama/fantasy series is backed by the visionary duo Raj & DK, and will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve of ‘Tumbbad’ fame.

He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan, and ‘Thug Life’ being directed by Mani Ratnam.