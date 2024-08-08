Breaking News
Ali Fazal shares throwback pic from ‘Death on the Nile’ set

Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared a throwback behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s set in which he can be seen goofing with his fellow actors as they sit on the floor and pose for the camera

Actor Ali Fazal is reminiscing his fondest memories of working in ‘Death on the Nile’ (2022), a film directed by Kenneth Branagh based on the book by the same name by legendary author Agatha Christie. On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a throwback behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s set in which he can be seen goofing with his fellow actors as they sit on the floor and pose for the camera.


He wrote in the caption, “Sinister and stupid he he .. when we had ample time to kill among other peeps!!! To the whodunnits of all time and being part of it and to these wonderful people I worked with not too long ago... Rose’s mould statue is accompanying us too... Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile directed by Sir Kenneth Brannagh.. #agathachristie."



 
 
 
 
 
With screenplay by Michael Green, ‘Death on the Nile’ was the second big-screen adaptation of Christie's famous novel following the 1978 film by the same name directed by John Guillermin. The 2022 version was produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh. The film’s release was rescheduled several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic before it finally hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

On the work front, Ali, who recently reprised his role as Guddu Bhaiyya in the third season of the hit streaming series ‘Mirzapur’, will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Abhimanyu Singh.

