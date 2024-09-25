Amid his shoot for Raj-DK’s fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand, Ali to film composer-singer Vishal Mishra’s romantic single Aaj bhi 2

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti in Aaj bhi that released in 2020

From the past to a fantastical kingdom, and then, to a world of romance—Ali Fazal is travelling from one cinematic world to another. The actor wrapped up the shoot of the period drama, Lahore 1947, a few weeks ago and swiftly moved to the filming of Rakt Bramhand. Even as he is currently facing the camera for the big-budget fantasy action series, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he will juggle it with the shoot of singer-composer Vishal Mishra’s single, Aaj bhi 2.

Vishal Mishra

Fazal previously featured in the music video of Aaj bhi, a romantic ballad that was released in 2020, along with actor Surbhi Jyoti. Four years on, as Mishra created its sequel, the singer-composer was keen to reunite with the actor. A source says, “Ali has been busy with back-to-back shoots. The six-week schedule of Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand is underway in Mumbai. But Ali has planned his dates in such a way that he will shoot Aaj bhi 2 during his two-day break in late October.”

Acknowledging that the 2020 number holds a special place in his heart, Fazal says he is eager to film the next single. “People deeply connected with the first track and it has over 15 crore views on YouTube. There is a huge space for romantic songs in India, and this sequel to the original song [fits] right into that space,” he says.