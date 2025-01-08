Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatts back to grind after a long vacation with family in Thailand

Alia Bhatt's 'back to grind' after a long vacation with family in Thailand

Updated on: 08 January,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had a long vacation in Thailand with her family and is now back to work. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share this with fans

Alia Bhatt's 'back to grind' after a long vacation with family in Thailand

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt's 'back to grind' after a long vacation with family in Thailand
x
00:00

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back at work after a long vacation with family in Thailand. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day.


The first image shows Alia flaunting her makeup. "Back to the grind," she captioned the post. In another picture, Alia could be seen posing with her team.


The caption of the second image read,"With my team behind."


Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood Upcoming movie 2025 sanjay leela bhansali Love and War Bollywood News Update Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK