Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had a long vacation in Thailand with her family and is now back to work. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share this with fans

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt's 'back to grind' after a long vacation with family in Thailand x 00:00

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back at work after a long vacation with family in Thailand. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first image shows Alia flaunting her makeup. "Back to the grind," she captioned the post. In another picture, Alia could be seen posing with her team.

The caption of the second image read,"With my team behind."

Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever