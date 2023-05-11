Alia Bhatt becomes first global ambassador for Gucci from India; poses with Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot with Gucci to make the announcement

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been announced as the face of the international luxury brand, Gucci. She is the first global ambassador for the brand from India. With this, the actress has joined the league of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who were previously announced as the face of international brands.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot with Gucci to make the announcement. "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci,” she wrote sharing the news with new pictures from the shoot.

Reacting to the post, Anushka Sharma , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart, fire and applause emojis. Gucci also took to their social media handle to share the announcement and wrote, "Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag".

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently made her MET Gala debut in a beautiful white gown embellished with pearls. The actress opted for a creation by Prabal Gurung for her big debut. "Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty... I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared the details of the dress.