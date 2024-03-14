Alia Bhatt won a National Award for her performance 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Here's a look at the upcoming films of this bankable star.

Actress Alia Bhatt will turn 31 on March 15. The National Award winner is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Student of the Year'. Alia went on to do films like 'Highway', 'Gully Boy', 'Darlings', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which won her immense praise. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and the two share a daughter named Raha. On her special day, here's a look at the bankable star's upcoming projects.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Jigra' along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. 'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Love & War

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'. The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025. This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Jee Le Zaraa

Alia is yet to start filming for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti it will be produced jointly by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev

Alia will reportedly resume her role as Isha in 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres in December 2026. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

