Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who celebrates her birthday on March 15, held a special get-together for the media where she cut her cake in advance in the presence of actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia looked gorgeous in a peach kurta set, while Ranbir kept it summer-friendly in a white co-ord set. The two fed each other cake. Ranbir also planted a kiss on Alia’s head. Watch the videos below.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child Raha in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt on ADHD diagnosis and anxiety

Recently, Alia appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast where she spoke candidly about being clinically diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and anxiety. She explained, “I was finding it very hard. My body was heating up at social gatherings and I was physically responding to it. I was also finding it hard to focus on certain things."

“Strangely, I felt happy because my ADHD diagnosis gave me information. Lack of information is what throws me off the most, and I’m always seeking clarity and comfort. I’m very averse to change. But once I became aware of these things, dealing with them became much simpler,” she added.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari as the parallel lead and Bobby Deol as a menacing antagonist.

She also had Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park and Brahmastra 2 and 3.