Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring her time at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. However, a certain section of netizens accused Alia of cropping out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also walked the ramp

Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, captivated everyone with her stylish appearance as she strutted on the runway among other eminent personalities from the entertainment industry. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring her time at the prestigious event.

Alia Bhatt didn’t crop Aishwarya Rai Bachchan out from her Instagram post

However, a certain section of netizens accused Alia of cropping out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also walked the ramp. One user wrote, “Why did you crop your inspiration pic on 2nd slide”, “How jealous one can be..cropping the OG Aishwarya out of her posts. You can never match Aishwarya. Puppy in front of her,” added another.

Reddit users took it up and explained that the pictures were as per Getty Images and Alia did not crop Aishwarya from the post. In fact, one of the pictures on Alia’s post does include Aishwarya along with Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley, and others.

Alia Bhatt wore a custom Gaurav Gupta couture at Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt donned a metal-cast silver breastplate intricately adorned with a swan’s head and wings interwoven with the body of a serpent, paired with black flared sharara trousers. This look is a variation of the iconic corset first seen in Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Aaronaham’ collection at Paris Couture Week, SS’24.

She said, “Wearing Gaurav Gupta's creation on the global stage of Paris Fashion Week with L'Oreal Paris is not just a privilege, it's a proud assertion of Indian excellence. For me, fashion is an extension of my art, a narrative that transcends borders. This creation tells the story of women who are fiercely feminine and unabashedly powerful. It’s my honour to wear this masterpiece and to represent India's burgeoning fashion force to the world.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala. In the coming months, the actress will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail.