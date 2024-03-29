Breaking News
Alia Bhatt dazzles in diamond worth Rs 20 crore for Hope Gala in London, see pics

Updated on: 29 March,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a sapphire and diamond necklace along with a wine coloured gown for her first charity gala as a host in London

Alia Bhatt dazzles in diamond worth Rs 20 crore for Hope Gala in London, see pics

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London on Thursday. The gala was aimed at raising funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. The actress dazzled with her outfits for the night. She was first seen in a white saree by Abu Jani Snadep Khosla and later in an elegant wine gown. Along with the gown, Alia was also seen wearing a sapphire and diamond necklace by Bulgari. 


For her first gala night as host, Alia opted for an elegant and classy look. She donned an impressive necklace and matching sapphire ring by Bulgari. Reportedly the necklace and rings are priced at approximately Rs 20 crore.


Sharing pictures of the outfit, the designers wrote on their Instagram feed, "Alia Bhatt appears in vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Hope Gala 2024 in London. Handmade in 1994 - 30 years ago, with meticulous craftsmanship spread over 3500 hours, the ivory floral Resham saree is a timeless work of art that has silk threads embroidered in different stitches to inspire a fabulous sense of dimension in the fabric. It is paired with a halter-neck tulle blouse crafted especially for Alia. The garment features Resham, silver Zari and crystals along with flowing strings of pearls that form the back."


"An ode to the luxury of Resham, the dazzle of crystals, the decadence of Zari and the regal charm of pearls, the masterpiece represents the quintessential maximalism of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla," the note read. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Alia said in a statement: “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality.

The actress added: “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others.

