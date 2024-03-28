Alia Bhatt will host the Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in London.

Alia Bhatt Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt jetted off to London in the wee hours of Thursday to host her first 'Hope Gala'. The Bollywood beauty exuded boss-lady vibes as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. The 'Darlings' actor looked stunning in two-toned pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket. As she made her way to the security check, paps stationed outside said. "Vahini Namaskar" (brother's wife in Marathi) which made her blush. Watch the video below.

As per a source close to the actress' team, Alia will host the Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. This is in support of Alia's chosen charity Salaam Bombay which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, and self-esteem and commit them to stay in school. Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has recently completed shooting for 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. 'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. However, the work on the film has not started yet.

Besides that, Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'. The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025. This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

(With inputs from ANI)