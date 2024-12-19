Breaking News
Amid trolling, Alia Bhatt likes post showing Ranbir Kapoor's caring side as a husband

Updated on: 19 December,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Alia Bhatt has come to defense of her husband actor Ranbi Kapoor who was been targetted by internet trolls for allegedly not caring for his wife. The actress liked a video showing his caring side

Amid trolling, Alia Bhatt likes post showing Ranbir Kapoor's caring side as a husband

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has reacted to trolls who were targetting her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly not paying attention to her at the recent event to honor Raj Kapoor. The actress liked a viral video on Instagram that showcased the caring side of Ranbir. This came after a video of Ranbir apparently ignoring Alia at the event surfaced online The two actors were part of the host family that arranged the grand event to honour the legacy of Raj Kapoor. 


Now, Alia Bhatt has come to the defense of her husband and liked a post that shows his caring side towards her. 


Alia Bhatt reacted to an Instagram Reel defending Ranbir Kapoor. The actress ‘liked’ a video titled, ‘The Ranbir Kapoor they don’t post about’. The video is a compilation of clips from Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. In the video, Ranbir can be seen taking care of Alia and his older family members.


The caption of the video reads: “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show, they cut a 2-sec clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled."

Alia liked a fan-made reel saying, "The Ranbir Kapoor they don't post about"
Alia Bhatt's December dump

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which she can be seen having a great time. One of the pictures also shows her husband, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor wearing a T-shirt with their daughter Raha's name.

Another picture shows her playing the game of teen patti

She can also be seen posing with Pandas and working out in the gym.

She wrote in the caption, "Bits of here and there".

 
 
 
 
 
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film 'Jigra' that did not perform well at the box office. The film directed by Vasan Bala is currently streaming on Netflix. She is currently shooting for the action-packed film 'Alpha' co-starring Sharvari. The film is part of the YRF spy universe. 

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has wrapped the shoot of part 1 of the epic Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He also has Animal Park and Brahmastra 2 in his line up. 

