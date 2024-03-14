Alia Bhatt said, "The team came and gave me a beautiful dress for Raha which she couldn't fit into at that moment. But it was a blue dress with a white collar."

Alia Bhatt with Raha Pic/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who turned brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci, recently sat down for an interview to discuss her association. As she discussed her favourite looks, Alia also recalled that her daughter Raha's first gift was also from the label.

Alia told CNBC-TV18, “When I was in New York for the Met (Gala), I was also shooting my announcement for Gucci and because it was my first outing the team came and gave me a beautiful dress for Raha which she couldn't fit into at that moment. But it was a blue dress with a white collar. It was really cute. That's my favourite because it was the first.”

'Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumar,' sings Alia Bhatt as she takes a rapid fire based on her association with GUCCI. In a candid conversation with Shruti Mishra, she talks about her favourite look, most iconic product & a pick for daughter Raha from the global brand. #WATCH#GUCCI… pic.twitter.com/hmP9GkSwBN — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) March 7, 2024

Alia made her Met Gala debut in 2023. She wore a white gown by Prabal Gurung. In a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue, Alia shared, "This is the longest I've been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she's almost six months now and I've only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it's almost going to be like, four days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.

Alia and Raha are one fashionable mother-daughter duo. Earlier this month, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print at the jungle-themed bash on Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'. It will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27. It is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be joining the YRF Spy Universe. She is all set to team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, they will play super-agents in the action entertainer.