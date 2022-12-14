Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy congratulate newlyweds Brahmastra writer Hussain Dalal Zeeba

Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy congratulate newlyweds 'Brahmastra' writer Hussain Dalal, Zeeba

Updated on: 14 December,2022 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The Brahmastra writer Hussain took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his wedding. The couple was seen matching their outfit as they opted for a green tone.

Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy congratulate newlyweds 'Brahmastra' writer Hussain Dalal, Zeeba

Hussain Dalal and Zeeba. Pic- Hussain's Instagram handle


'Brahmastra' team Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy congratulated the writer-actor Hussain Dalal, who tied the knot with Zeeba in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.


The 'Brahmastra' writer Hussain took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his wedding.



The couple was seen matching their outfit as they opted for a green tone.


The bride was seen in a pastel green lehenga while Hussain wore a dark-green kurta pyjama.

Sharing the picture, he wrote a long note to share his love story, "Her laugh was love at first sight to the blind man in a dark cave" - atticus. Zeeba came into my life at the peak of the pandemic and while the world had found no cures or answers I had found mine."

He added, "We met for the first time not like strangers, but lovers who hadn't met in centuries and before I could make up my mind, my heart knew ... my heart knew what hearts know. Zeeba made me realise what love should feel like.. 1 year and something later here we are... realising our destiny! #alhamdolillah #mashallah."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hussain (@hussain.dalal)

Also Read: 'Mama' Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen for a sunkissed picture

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

New mommy in town Alia Bhatt wrote, "How gorgeous. Congratulations."

Actor Mouni Roy dropped a message, "Heartiest congratulations."

Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam wrote, "Dil."

Actor Hazel Keech Singh wrote, "Happy for you Hussu. Glad you found the right person to brighten up your days."

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs. 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
alia bhatt mouni roy hazel keech Brahmastra bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK