Alia Bhatt poses with 'men of the moment' Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Agnihotri

Alia Bhatt has been on a winning spree at award functions for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

From L-R: Vivek Agnihotri, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher. Pic/Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Alia Bhatt had quite the successful year in 2022 on the work front with the release of films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'. Alia was appreciated for her nuanced performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actress has now started receiving awards at different ceremonies for her performance in the same.

On Sunday night, Alia Bhatt added another award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Post the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with the other winners of the night. Seen in the picture are Kartik Aaryan who won the Best Actor award for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Anupam Kher who won the Viewer's Choice Best Actor for 'The Kashmir Files' and the director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri that bagged the Best Film award.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Men of the moment". Alia looked stunning in a pastel green gown with a cut at the midriff. The actress complimented the gown with a single stone emerald necklace. She left her hair open and opted for minimal make up.

Recently, Anupam Kher had met Alia Bhatt and penned a note for the actress. The two actors had met at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture clicked at the reception, Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always! #AliaBhatt #Warmth #LongAssociation #Actors."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film that marks Karan Johar's return to direction also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

