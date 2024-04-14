Take a look at Alia Bhatt's adorable unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their second anniversary!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor mark second wedding anniversary

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt posts adorable unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor on their second anniversary, see pic! x 00:00

Today is the second wedding anniversary of Bollywood's adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Throughout the day, they've been receiving heartfelt messages from family, friends, and fans. Recently, Alia posted a tribute to their second anniversary, likening their journey to that of Carl and Ellie from the movie 'Up.'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding anniversary takes over Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared two photos on her Instagram account. The first is a lovely black-and-white picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. The second is from the movie "Up," featuring Carl and Ellie. She drew a comparison to highlight how they've grown old together, much like the characters in the film. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned, "happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today"

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary picture, take a look:

Neetu Kapoor wishes the happy couple

Neetu shared a photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir on her Instagram stories, captioning it with "Blessings" and a red heart. In the picture, the couple appeared affectionate, exchanging namaste gestures with radiant smiles. Alia looked stunning in an orange salwar with light makeup, tied-up hair, and elegant earrings, while Ranbir complemented her in a vibrant white kurta.

About Ranbir and Alia recently

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to have celebrated Eid with Salman Khan at the latter's apartment in Mumbai on Thursday. Photos of the couple, whom fans endearingly call 'RaAlia' from Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment, apparently by someone close to the 'Dabanng' actor have been shared widely among fans.

Alia looked stunning in a printed white salwar suit with minimum makeup on while Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a blue denim shirt over a grey t-shirt that he paired with jeans. However, Salman was not in the frame.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.