It's Sunday, and for most, that means a day of rest, but not for Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood actress woke her millions of fans up to engage with them in a fun AMA session where they got to ask questions they had been dying to know. The actress answered questions ranging from the nicknames her baby girl Raha has to her fitness routine and even how she deals with anxiety.

Alia Bhatt reveals the many adorable nicknames baby Raha has

On Sunday, December 17, Alia Bhatt engaged in a fun AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, where she allowed her millions of fans to ask her questions. In fact, Alia Bhatt even revealed an interesting tidbit about her daughter, Raha. A fan asked Alia about the nicknames Raha has, which Alia Bhatt revealed: "Raha, Raru, Lollipop (to name a few)."

Alia Bhatt reveals her workout routine

One user asked, "Can you tell us about your workout routine?" which Alia Bhatt graciously delved into. She said, "I workout six days a week! Unless I'm travelling or not well, I do strength training four times a week and yoga or pilates along with some steady-state cardio the rest of the week. But I am always mixing it up because you don't want your body to get too used to anything. Always a work in progress, kinda girl."

Alia Bhatt even delved into the topic of anxiety. A fan asked Alia about how she deals with emotions. "We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety. For example, I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or situation I have no control over. but it took me a long time to understand that. So prior to any of these moments, I just try to be aware of them, and if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also, speak to someone you can trust! It helps!" She said.

In other news, on Wednesday, Alia attended a pre-wedding function of her friend in Mumbai. She opted for a desi look for the occasion. Donning a Rani pink suit, Alia exuded elegance like never before. She elevated her look with a braided bun and minimal make-up. After attending the function, she dropped several images featuring her girl gang. Take a look at the images. Don't forget to check out the glow on her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.