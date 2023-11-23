Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her latest look for an event in the city on Wednesday night. She was seen dressed in a maroon jumpsuit by Gucci for the event

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt sets internet on fire in bold Gucci jumpsuit; see pics x 00:00

Actess Alia Bhatt surprised all with her super hot look on Wednesday night for an event in the city. She was seen wearing a maroon Gucci jumpsuit with a daring neckline that she pulled off in style.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures of herself posing in the outfit. She complimented the outfit in chunky heels of the same colour and golden earrings and bracelet. She opted for subtle yet shimmery make up and went for a straight hair look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mini jumpsuit comes in a captivating shade of cherry red and features a deep v-neckline, backless design, fitted bodice, mini hem and side pockets. Her outfit hugs her body perfectly and accentuates her curve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Reacting to her look, her step-sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Love it" with a couple of red heart emoji.

"Beautiful stunning and looking full of POW," commented Alia's mother Soni Razdan. Karan Johar and Mindy Kaling dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

At the red carpet of the event, Alia Bhatt also had a light hearted moment with the paps who were clicking her. She was left amused as paps kept calling her 'Aloo ji', and gave the most hilarious reaction. Alia was first confused with his new nickname and did not react. Later, she asked them, “Ye kya naya shuru ho gaya hai Aloo ji (What have you started this new thing, Aloo ji)?” She then laughed. She also gave a shoutout to her husband Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga when she was asked about it by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Ranveer Singh. Post the release of the film, she was also honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She tied for the award with Kriti Sanon who won it for 'Mimi'.

She is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' produced by Karan Johar. She also has Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor.