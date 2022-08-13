Breaking News
Alia Bhatt shares adorable video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing on 'Brahmastra' song

Alia Bhatt shares adorable video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing on 'Brahmastra' song

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:13 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple is vacationing in Italy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Alia Bhatt, who is currently vacationing with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Italy, has shared a new video featuring the actor. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen dancing to the recently released 'Deva Deva' from their movie Brahmastra. Ranbir is seen sporting a blue shirt and jeans. She captioned the post 'the light of my life.'


Soon after, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons under the post.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: We still live in a patriarchal world


 

 
 
 
 
 
