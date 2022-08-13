Alia Bhatt shares adorable video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing on 'Brahmastra' song

The couple is vacationing in Italy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who is currently vacationing with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Italy, has shared a new video featuring the actor. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen dancing to the recently released 'Deva Deva' from their movie Brahmastra. Ranbir is seen sporting a blue shirt and jeans. She captioned the post 'the light of my life.'

Soon after, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons under the post.

