Alia Bhatt: We still live in a patriarchal world

Alia slams reports of pregnancy affecting work commitments

Alia Bhatt

"I am a woman, not a parcel,” said Alia Bhatt, slamming various media reports claiming that she will be taking rest after completing her work commitments to focus on her pregnancy. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Bhatt criticised articles claiming that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor will be travelling to the UK, where she is filming her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, to bring her back home. “Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to pick anyone up. I’m a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all, but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well,” the actor wrote.

Bhatt also posted a screenshot of a newsportal’s Instagram page, which reported that she had planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn’t affect her work. “This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now, if you would excuse me. My shot is ready,” the actor, 29, added.

Bhatt, who tied the knot with Kapoor, 39, in April, shared the pregnancy news on Monday. Soon after the announcement, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages. In a separate post, Bhatt said she was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way. “Overwhelmed with all the love! It truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you,” she said.

