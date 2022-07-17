Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji enjoying 'Kesariya' song ahead of launch

Ahead of the release of the track, Alia took to her Instagram story and treated fans witha video of her husband Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji listening to 'Kesariya', which is sung by Arijit Singh

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

And the wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer romantic track 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' will be out on Sunday. Ahead of the release of the track, Alia took to her Instagram story and treated fans with a cute video of her husband Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji listening to 'Kesariya', which is sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

In the clip, Alia gave a sneak peek of the buildings outside before panning the camera inside the house. As the wind whistled, Ayan Mukerji came into frame. He is seen sitting on a swing with his eyes closed. Then Alia moved the camera to Ranbir who's totally engrossed in listening to the soulful song. He is seen tapping his fingers on the knees while listening to the song.

"Can't wait to share the song with you all tomorrow," she captioned the post.

Prior to Alia and Ranbir's wedding on April 14, the 'Brahmastra' team shared the teaser of the song. Ayan, too, shared his excitement about the song via his Instagram post. He posted a video from the song, featuring fan reactions, and shared that they initially wanted the first song from the film to be around Shiva (Ranbir's character).

He wrote, "To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of 'Brahmastra'. But there was so much warmth for the 'Kesariya' Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)! And now, I can't imagine it being any other way... because 'Kesariya' is about Shiva and Isha... and their love, which, is the core of 'Brahmastra'...!"

'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

