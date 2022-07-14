Breaking News
Up and about: Ranbir Kapoor is 'Maa da laadla'

Updated on: 14 July,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

It’s not every day that Neetu Kapoor gets to shoot with son Ranbir. So, when the rare occasion presents itself, the doting mommy can’t stop being glued to him on the set of a reality show

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor


Brown girl in the rain




Carrying an umbrella twice her size, Kiara Advani ties her hair into a bun and steps out in the rain, ready to battle the showers


Naagin effect

Out to promote his next, Arjun Kapoor is seen on the set of a fantasy show emulating the shape-shifter aka Tejasswi Prakash. Don’t think Arjun ever imagined he would be doing the naagin dance for the cameras

Feline fetish

You can’t stop Nushrratt Bharuccha from showering a stray with love when she sees one. Irrespective of the rains or the dress she wears, “must pet cat”

Got it, flaunt it!

It’s a confident day for Rakul Preet Singh as she flaunts her perfectly-styled hair while posing for photographers outside a producer’s office

Just in

Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Amyra Dastur and Akshay Oberoi

