Have you heard? Another star son to shine next

While Aryaman Deol is currently studying business management in the US, buzz is that YRF will launch him as an actor

Bobby Deol with son Aryaman

Talk in tinsel town is that yet another star kid will be foraying into Bollywood. This time, it is Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman. After Sunny Deol’s son Karan, Aryaman will be the second of the third generation of Deols to venture into acting. While he is currently studying business management in the US, buzz is that YRF will launch him as an actor. The Deols are said to share a good rapport with the Chopra family that stays close by in the posh Juhu neighbourhood. Interestingly, Bobby has done a few films with Rani Mukerji and also acted in YRF’s Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007). However, it will be a while before Aryaman completes his studies in the US and returns to India to prep for his big-screen debut.

Married, at long last!

After 12 years of being together, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of their families and close friends, in Agra. The ceremonies began with the haldi rituals in the morning, followed by the pheras in the afternoon. Post the rituals, the newlyweds echoed, “We were one before and we are one now. The blessings of the family have always been there. Now Mahadev and Ma Parvati have also blessed us.” The couple is said to be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14.

Big B’s special surprise

Amitabh Bachchan and R Balki have frequently collaborated since the latter’s directorial debut, Cheeni Kum (2007). Over the years, the Hindi cinema icon has also become the filmmaker’s lucky mascot. The latest is that Big B, who recently launched the teaser of Balki’s Chup, also has a special contribution to the thriller. “Amit ji has seen the film, so I think it is best that he tells you one day what he felt about it. He has done something very surprising for the film, which I will reveal later,” shared the filmmaker. He added, “That is his way of telling me how much he liked the film. It is very different thing to do, unlike common people. He actually did something very beautiful, something which has never been done before.” Now that is something we are all waiting to see with bated breath.

Going all out for her next

Post the success of Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, Samantha’s Yashoda is being hailed as the next pan-India release now. The Oo Antava sensation, who is slated to shoot a song in the bylanes of Hyderabad soon, has also done some action sequences under the supervision of fight master Venkat for the film. The producers will release the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on August 12.

So much bhau-chara

Salman Khan recently shot a special song number for the Marathi film, Ved, which marks Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. A thankful Riteish shared pictures from the set, saying, “When you are surrounded with people who have your back, forward is the only way you can go. One such person is Salman Bhau, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari and now, he is a part of my debut directorial film Ved. Love you, Bhau.”