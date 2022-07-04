Have you heard? Chalo Austria

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be heading to Austria to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be heading to Austria to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Interestingly, the peppy number will be choreographed by Vaibavi Merchant, who has worked with both the actors. Ranveer has danced to her tunes a number of times, from his debut, Band Baaja Baaraat to his last release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Interestingly, Karan Johar’s directorial venture marks Alia’s second collaboration with the ace choreographer, after Student of the Year (2012). Also featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the musical romance drama is slated to release next year, on the Valentine’s weekend.

That’s some transformation

Since the launch of the Ek Villain Returns trailer, Arjun Kapoor has been garnering praise for his impressive transformation. From his industry colleagues to social media followers, everyone is talking about how the actor triumphed obesity and achieved inspiring results over the years. Overwhelmed with the response, Arjun says, “It is highly motivating because they have all seen what I have been through and the amount of hard work I had to put in to reach where I have reached today.” Calling himself a work-in-progress, the actor adds, “It is hugely validating for me to see the outpouring of love for my transformation in Ek Villain Returns trailer. I wish to keep doing good work so that the industry keeps feeling proud of me.”

All praise for Prashanth, Prabhas

Shruti Haasan, who is currently shooting for Salaar, is all praise for director Prashanth Neel and co-actor Prabhas. Talking about the filmmaker, she reportedly said, “When you have a director who is so clear about how his characters move and the story progresses, you’re just drawn into that fantastic world.” From not knowing her co-actor to sharing a friendly equation as filming progressed, she praises Prabhas for organising lavish spreads for the team. “Those who feed people have a special place in this world, and Prabhas feeds people with so much love,” she has been quoted as saying.

For the love of golf

Unlike many who take a short break for the weekend, Rakul Preet Singh had opted to fly to the US. Well, the Runway 34 actor had been invited for the ATA Convention in Washington DC with cricket legend Kapil Dev and Sadhguru. And being a national level golf player, she couldn’t refuse due to her love for the game. Rakul, who was travelling the long distance only for the inaugural game with Kapil and Sadhguru, flew back to the bay last night. The actor is scheduled to complete her dubbing for her next release, Chhatriwali, this week, before she begins her prep for her next movie.

It is show time

Akshay Kumar is making the most of his family holiday in London before he begins filming Capsule Gill this week. They also attended British singer Adele’s concert, where wife Twinkle Khanna sang along till she lost her voice. She shared that she got emotional when daughter Nitara said that she is Adele’s greatest fan. Incidentally, Sonam K Ahuja also attended the concert with husband Anand. In some videos that have made their way online, he can be seen ever-so-looking at his actor-wife as she croons along Adele’s tracks.

Sonu shows the way

Sonu Nigam seems to be leading the reforms for better management and medical facilities at music concert venues. For his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, where KK last performed before his untimely demise, Sonu asked for timely availability of medical facilities and fully functioning equipment as a precautionary measure. During the show, he also asked the audience to observe a two-minute silence in KK’s memory.

Friends’ night out

It appears that Hrithik Roshan’s break with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in the Los Angeles is turning out to be a big friendly reunion of sorts. Interestingly, Preity Zinta and hubby Gene Goodenough were there around the same time and so was the War actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni, and Sonali Bendre. So, it’s not surprising that the group got together to party recently. Sources say the group met like long-lost friends and nothing else mattered. Sharing a picture from their get-together, Preity wrote, “A night to remember.”

