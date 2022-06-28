Have you heard? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor break the good news

On Monday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor announced her pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt

Mama mia! Barely two-and-a-half months since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot, the couple is in the family way. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor announced the news on social media on Monday morning. Along with a picture of them, from what seems to be a hospital, “Our baby… coming soon.” Not surprisingly, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from their friends in the industry and outside. Naani-to-be Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations Mama and Papa Lion,” in keeping with Alia’s picture of a lion and a lioness with their cub, while Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Awwww! Can’t wait. Congratulations to you both.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas liked the post, saying, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.” It seems the couple had already planned to have a baby soon. Ranbir and Alia, who had been in a relationship for five years, had planned to get married in 2019, and had to defer their plans twice before they finally took the pheras on April 14 this year. Our congratulations to the couple.

Party continues for Salman

mid-day had reported that Ram Charan has a special appearance in Salman Khan’s tentatively-titled Bhaijaan (Ram’s cameo for Salman, June 21). It was an impromptu decision to get the RRR actor join the shoot for a peppy number in Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. At the end of the Hyderabad schedule, Ram invited the cast home for dinner. Salman, who shares a great equation with Chiranjeevi’s family, was joined by co-actors Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh for the get-together as Ram and his wife Upasana played perfect hosts.

Mrunal’s hatke fitness mantra

Mrunal Thakur seems to have a unique formula to beat late-night hunger pangs. Sharing pictures of herself looking her fittest, she wrote, “How to curb midnight cravings? Unlock your phone > photos > view post workout photos > go to bed > Good night (sic).” Going by the pictures, it looks like her formula has worked for her.

Vaani’s new doppelganger confusion

Going by her career graph, it looks like Vaani Kapoor believes in doing one film at a time. The actor, who is gearing up for her upcoming release, Shamshera, has finalised her next movie. This time around, it is a social comedy titled Sarvagunn Sampanna. What makes it interesting is that Vaani plays a lookalike of an adult star, and this confusion sets the comedy of errors into motion. Going by the plotline, it seems the actor will play a double role for the first time in her career. Directed by Shonali Rattan-Deshmukh, Dinesh Vijan’s production venture is slated to go on floors this August.

Akshay’s adaptation idea

It is now learnt that the idea for Selfiee came from Akshay Kumar. During the promotions for Jugjugg Jeeyo, director Raj Mehta revealed that it was Akki who suggested adapting the 2019 Malayalam hit, Driving License to him. The director reportedly said that he watched the original only once, and was convinced that it should be brought to the Hindi audience. A few days shoot remains before Raj can call it a wrap on Selfiee.

Prithvi takes a new direction

Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking to explore newer territories in other languages. The Malayalam actor, who has acted in a couple of Telugu films, is looking to direct a movie in the language. During the promotions of his Friday release, Kaduva, he reportedly said, “I’ve already been given a film by a few of top Tollywood producers, and I’m glad and delighted about it. I might soon direct a Telugu movie in addition to acting.” This will mark the first Telugu directorial venture for the actor who has previously directed four Malayalam movies.

Mind games

Saqib Saleem and Regina Cassandra have been signed on for the remake of BBC’s 2013 psychological thriller, The Fall. Saqib steps into Jamie Dornan’s role of a father and a husband leading a double life, while Regina reprises Gillian Anderson’s role of the detective. The show will be helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, who made his Telugu debut earlier this year with the sports comedy, Good Luck Sakhi.

