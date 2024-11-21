Alia Bhatt and her Poacher director Richie Mehta support the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. It will focus on films that shed light on critical environmental issues

In 2023, as Alia Bhatt lent her support to the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF), she had promised to use her voice to tell stories about the environment. The actor-producer stood true to her word as she backed Poacher, which explored the issue of ivory poaching in India. This year, Bhatt is continuing her association with the festival as the goodwill ambassador. Not just that, International Emmy-winning filmmaker and Poacher director Richie Mehta will serve as the brand ambassador for the 2024 edition of ALTEFF, which kicks off today.

Bhatt, who wants to back stories about environmental conservation through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, said, “This festival is special, it’s a celebration of films that showcase nature’s resilience and reminds us how beautiful it is to protect our planet. It is an opportunity for us to see the real impact of environmental change through powerful storytelling.”

This year, ALTEFF—which focuses on films that shed light on critical environmental issues—will screen the American documentary, Demon Mineral, and Crying Glacier. Festival director Kunal Khanna expressed his joy about Bhatt’s continued association, stating, “With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALTEFF is positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use film and storytelling to drive environmental action.”