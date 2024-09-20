Alia Bhatt opened up about the three actors who has influenced her with their craft. From dance to beauty to acting, she revealed the celebrities who have inspired her and continue to inspire her

Alia Bhatt has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over a decade now and is among the finest actors in the country. The actress recently named three actors who have influenced her with their craft in Indian cinema. The actress, in an interview with Allure, opened up about how these actors namely Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rekha influenced her through her decade-long journey.

Alia Bhatt on getting inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance

“When it comes to learning or being inspired by someone who has embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely, and still is, just mesmerizing. (She) also gave me a lot of direction and intellect. Whenever I had a song, I'd go to YouTube, type ‘Aishwarya Rai songs,’ and it'd come, and I'd be looking at all her songs just to catch the expressions and just the way she moves from one move to another, the ease, the way she just lets herself be, but at the same time, it's just so perfect and so precise. And she's beautiful to look at,” Alia said.

Alia Bhatt calls Rekha an icon for ages

When it comes to beauty, Alia said that she has been influenced by the veteran actress Rekha. "When it comes to Indian cinema, there's one person who redefined/defined beauty, and that is Rekha. She's just an icon for the ages. Whether it was her red lips or her long hair or the way she did her eyes, the iconic flowers or gajras in her hair, that look in her eyes, which obviously you can't create; it only comes from within. But she's truly left the largest impact in India and all over the world with the beauty standards she's set,” Alia added. She said she's always struggled with her “gait” and “how to hold herself” in crowded, high-pressure moments. It's Rekha who has helped her on that front.

Alia Bhatt about her 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Shah Rukh Khan

The 'Student of the Year' actress said that the first name that comes to her mind when one says Indian cinema is Shah Rukh Khan. She then went on to talk about Khan and Kajol's 'Palat' scene from DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge). Alia explained the moment and revealed how she felt about it. She said, “Then he’s waiting for her to turn, ‘Palat,’ and then suddenly on cue like she turns, and then the music just swells, and it's like butterflies, goosebumps, everything put together.”

“But I think every girl has wanted that sort of recreation in her life where you look back and there's a guy looking at you or he’s waiting for you to look at him.," she added.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her film 'Jigra'.