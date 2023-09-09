Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, fresh from her Hollywood debut, showcases her action skills in a new commercial for a fabric brand, leaving fans thrilled with her high-octane performance.

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt's power-packed performance in new commercial leaves fans in awe of her action hero potential x 00:00

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, fresh from her Hollywood debut in "Heart of Stone," is making waves in the action genre. Her recent commercial for a renowned fabric brand directed by Vasan Bala, known for his work in "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota," sees Alia unleashing her inner action hero.

In this exciting commercial, Alia takes on the role of a fearless protagonist, beating the bad guys with an array of high-octane action sequences. She doesn't hold back, throwing some impressive high kicks and even wielding Nunchaks sticks in her stylish all-denim attire.

Social media was abuzz with excitement as netizens couldn't get enough of Alia's action-packed performance. One enthusiastic Instagram user exclaimed, "Just loving these ads and alia doing action." Another fan couldn't contain their excitement, stating, "Our queen is getting ready for action." Alia's high kick received special praise, with a fan commenting, "That one kick!" Others were equally thrilled, with one fan stating, "Wo sab chodho…Alia in action stunts (heart emoticons)" (Forget everything…Alia in action stunts). Heart emojis flooded the comments section, a testament to the love and admiration for the actress's action skills.

This ad comes after the one with Alia sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. In the ad, he rocks a suave black suit, diving into an action-packed sequence that channels his 'Don'. As he takes on a gang of goons, Shah Rukh doesn't just beat them up – he also sternly warns them not to mess up his treasured sofa covers. The commercial, also masterfully directed by Vasan Bala of 'Monica O My Darling' fame, effortlessly captures Shah Rukh's charisma and action prowess.

In other news, Alia Bhatt's film "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva" marks its one-year anniversary since its release on Saturday, September 9. The film, which brought Alia together with her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, garnered massive attention in 2022. Alia portrayed the character of Isha, the love interest of Ranbir's character, in this highly anticipated cinematic venture. Not long ago, Alia also headlined 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', starring opposite Ranveer Singh. The film boasted a star-studded ensemble, including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Adding to her list of achievements, Alia's debut Hollywood flick, 'Heart of Stone', made its debut on Netflix, captivating a global audience.