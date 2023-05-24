All talk, no action

Sources say Hrithik-Deepika shooting emotional scenes of Fighter with minimal crew; action scenes lined up abroad for July

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor

Earlier this month, mid-day reported that director Siddharth Anand had commenced a major schedule of Fighter in Mumbai (Fighter pilots return to base, May 16). While Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor kicked off the stint at Yash Raj Studios, we now hear that the action has moved to a Chandivali studio where the two leads are filming some emotional scenes that are being closely guarded.

Touted as an aerial action thriller, Fighter traces the journey of Roshan’s character Shamsher Pathania aka Patty to become the country’s best fighter pilot. Sources tell us that the leading lady plays a fighter pilot as well, and is integral to the protagonist’s rise. “After the YRF Studios leg, the unit’s first stop was Chembur’s Mysore Colony on Friday. Siddharth canned the combination scenes of Deepika and Anil at the venue over three days. From Monday, the director has been shooting emotional scenes featuring Hrithik and Deepika, in Chandivali. These talkie portions come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. Knowing that there is immense curiosity around Fighter, Siddharth has kept minimal crew on the floor, thus avoiding the possibility of pictures being leaked. However, about 20 to 30 extras are kept on standby,” reveals a source. The Mumbai schedule is expected to run till mid-June.

Come July, the team will head to an international location. On the cards is the shoot of two songs, and a massive action set-piece that will form a part of the climax.

