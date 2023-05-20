Hrithik Roshan hints at NTR Jr of being a part of 'War 2' on Twitter, the 'Devara' star reacts

On Saturday, Hrithik took to Twitter and extended a rather unique birthday wish for the 'Man of Masses' in Telugu style

The Tollywood superstar, who along with his co-star Ram Charan, made the whole world shake a leg on the tunes of the power-packed Oscar-winning dance number, 'Naatu Naatu', from his blockbuster movie 'RRR', NTR Jr has turned a year older today.

NTR Jr who delighted his millions of fans and social media followers with the first look and announced the official title of much awaited next, 'Devara', which was previously called 'NTR 30', the 'Man of Masses' is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

While the fans and industry colleagues showered their love on the birthday boy, joining them was Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, whose birthday wish for NTR Jr caught everyone's attention.

On Saturday, Hrithik took to Twitter and extended a rather unique birthday wish for the 'Man of Masses' in Telugu style. While wishing NTR, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace....until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama."

For the unversed, there were reports that NTR Jr may make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' 'War 2'. The much-awaited spy thriller which will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

While reports of NTR Jr being a part of 'War 2' are still abuzz for a long time, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed or denied being a part of the project. Now, in a fresh turn of events, Hrithik Roshan's birthday tweet for NTR has somewhat confirmed that the 'RRR' star is indeed going to star in 'War 2'.

The word 'yuddhabhumi' mentioned in the caption means 'battlefield'. Though Roshan didn't mention 'War 2' in his tweet. Interestingly, NTR Jr replied to Hrithik's tweet and he too made a mention of meeting him at the 'yuddhabhoomi'.

While replying to Roshan's tweet, the 'Devara' star wrote, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi. see you soon!".

As per a source, the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023. "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

-- With inputs from ANI