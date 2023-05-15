Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel, calls it ‘incredibly entertaining’

While praises have been coming from all over the globe for the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'Citadel', former co-star Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises for the series and PCJ. Here is what he said

The popularity, and viewership of 'Citadel' – the thrilling action spy-series, from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, has been growing exponentially. Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, the series has received an overwhelming response for the impressive action sequences, suspenseful plot line, captivating performances, and beautiful locales.

While praises have been coming from all over the globe, as they laud Priyanka’s acting chops, and stunts in the series, recently former co-star Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises for the series and PCJ. Taking to his Instagram, PCJ’s Krrish co-star wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, an incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time, too good!! Very Proud.”

Actors like Rekha, Varun Dhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Prajakta Koli, Sidhant Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Saqib Saleem, and even filmmakers like – Raj & DK, Kabir Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, and many others have praised the series. Commenting on the intriguing characters, phenomenal stunt choreography, action packed sequences, Richard and Priyanka’s chemistry, and series’ plot, calling it a complete spy masterclass!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, 'Love Again' opposite Sam Heughan has created quite a buzz amongst the masses post its release in India on May 12, 2023. The film sees Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing screen space with her husband Nick Jonas.

Talking about working with him, Priyanka shares, “You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together".

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, 'Love Again' is written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.