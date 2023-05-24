Ahead of World Nutrition Day, four celebrity chefs share that one standout meal that packs in a whole lot of health benefits

Rajma chawal; (right) Sanjeev Kapoor

Listen to this article All the goodness x 00:00

Sanjeev Kapoor

There is something very comforting about eating a food item that has been around for generations. Rajma Chawal is just that — it’s a beautifully nostalgic combination that ticks all the boxes, from being a well-balanced meal that has the essential macronutrients and micronutrients, to having lots of flavour and spices.

When talking about the nutritional aspect of this dish, it is safe to say that it is a good, wholesome meal. It has a good [proportion] of carbohydrates and protein, along with fibre. It is usually also served with salad and sometimes sabzi, both of which add to the nutritional quotient, and increase the fibre content.

You can garnish the dish with ginger strips, and coriander sprig.

Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur; (right) Multigrain dosa. Pic for representational purpose

Fermentation has various health benefits. It improves gut health, [makes the food] rich in essential amino acids, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, and increases absorption of nutrients like vitamin B, iron and zinc. The ingredients used for making a meal like a multi-grain dosa have other health benefits too — Rice is a good carbohydrate, and moong dal is low in fat, and has high protein content. It is rich in dietary fibre, essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron, and vitamins like folate and B6 too.

Chickpeas is rich in protein, dietary fibre, and essential minerals such as iron, manganese, and phosphorus. It has a low glycemic index, which implies that it releases energy slowly, aiding in better blood sugar control.

Similarly, other grains have other benefits. A multigrain dosa with moong dal, chana dal, urad, jowar, bajra, methi dana and rice, is a good meal. The batter should not be too thick, runny or grainy. Let the batter ferment in a warm place for about 10 hours. After fermentation, it will be fluffy, and will have a pleasant aroma.

Vicky Ratnani

Pumpkin khichdi; (right) Vicky Ratnani

A fantastic wholesome preparation that I can recommend is a pumpkin khichdi with jowar, bajra, masoor dal, and moong dal. Millets, as we know, are nutritious and gluten-free. Masoor dal and urad dal have protein. The preparation has good fats as well when you cook it with olive oil. It is truly a balanced, one-pot meal, which can make you feel satiated. You can add carrots, butter-nut and squashed peas as well, which will [increase the content of] complex carbohydrates in it.

When we prepare it, we [add] fermented chillies, and pickles. These can be used as enhancers. It is a good probiotic too. You can serve it with cucumber and til raita.

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar; (right) Proso millet pizza

‘Nutritious’ need not be boring! Indian culture has always looked at food through a holistic lens, instead of thinking about diet, in parts.

If the food you eat doesn’t make you feel guilty, you know you are making the right choice.

Millets, as alternate grains, score high on the nutrition metre, and provide wholesome nourishment at various levels. They are versatile and easy to cook with too.

For instance, the millet in the Proso millet pizza is apt for the making of the desired crust, without compromising on the taste or texture. Add your favourite veggies and this wholesome and enjoyable dish is ready!

This showcases how millets can be interestingly adapted to day-to-day cooking too.

You can combine the millet flour with mashed sweet potato, salt, and Italian seasoning, and knead it into a soft dough. The dough should be sticky, and have the consistency of a sticky cookie dough. Sautéed vegetables like baby corn, mushroom, and black olives can be used, and Italian seasoning, basil leaves, and some more cheese can be added, if needed.

Also Read: To each, his own journey