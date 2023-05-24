To each, his own journey

Mithun’s son Mimoh, who has two releases in Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra, says being a star kid hasn’t helped him or put him at a disadvantage

Mimoh Chakraborty’s look in Jogira Sara Ra Ra

There has been much discussion about how star kids have it easy in Bollywood, while outsiders struggle for years for that elusive break in the movies. But Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh doesn’t subscribe to the notion. After foraying into Bollywood with Jimmy in 2008, the actor featured in several forgettable films. Having seen his share of struggle, Chakraborty says that the term ‘star kid’ and its implications are “misleading”. “It’s not the right way to address anybody who comes from a lineage of films because the only thing we get from [our parents] is their love and passion for films and acting. The tag is negative, and [garners] hateful remarks. There is no difference [in artistes]. I am like every other struggler, trying to create my own niche,” says the actor, who recently had a release in Rosh. Up next, he will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra that is led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

One cannot deny that star kids find it easier to set foot in the industry, a luxury that is not afforded to outsiders. But Chakraborty believes everyone has a different journey. “Everyone deserves a chance. Being from the film industry has put me neither at an [advantage] nor at a disadvantage. I only want to focus on [self-improvement] and the opportunities coming my way.”

